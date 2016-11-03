Twitter Salutes Cubs for Historic World Series Win
The Chicago Cubs have done what many thought they'd never see in their lifetimes: won the World Series. It's a story 108 years in the making and Twitter went nuts in the wake of the Cubbies finally being the kings of the baseball world, while also taking some shots at the Indians for blowing a 3-1 series lead.
The reaction brought out a true cross-section -- athletes, comedians, even a presidential candidate (not to mention the current president). Take a look for yourself.