Two 16-Year-Olds Die After Car Splits in Half in Texas Crash

ATASCOCITA, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say a teen driver will face criminal charges after a violent crash that split his vehicle in half and killed two 16-year-old passengers.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the two girls who were killed and the driver all attended Atascocita High School near Houston. The wreck happened early Wednesday after the 17-year-old driver lost control of his car and crashed into several trees.

Gonzalez says one girl was pronounced dead at the scene and another died at a hospital. The driver suffered minor injuries.

The sheriff says the driver was speeding and that investigators believe he had been drinking. Authorities say they expect the driver will be charged with intoxication slaughter.