Two Wichita Falls Teens Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into House to Smoke Weed
On Monday, November 20, at about 9:00 p.m. officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call in the 1300 block of 15th Street to investigate a possible burglary in progress.
When officers arrived on the scene they could hear movement coming from inside the residence and noticed someone using a flashlight. The officers then heard someone exiting through a broken window on the side of the residence. Officers shined their flashlight in the direction of the broken window and located a suspect who immediately fled the scene on foot. After a short chase, officers caught the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Jose Villagomez, in the 1500 block of Bluff.
Villagomez told officers that he and a friend had broken the window to gain entry into the residence so they could smoke marijuana. He advised officers that the friend, 17-year-old Daniel Le, was still inside when he exited the window and ran. Officers found a subject who identified himself as Daniel Le in the 1200 block of 16th Street.
Both Villagomez and Le were taken into custody and transported to the Wichita County Jail where they were charged with burglary of a habitation. Villagomez was also charged with evading arrest.