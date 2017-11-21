Two Wichita Falls Teens Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into House to Smoke Weed

On Monday, November 20, at about 9:00 p.m. officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call in the 1300 block of 15th Street to investigate a possible burglary in progress.

When officers arrived on the scene they could hear movement coming from inside the residence and noticed someone using a flashlight. The officers then heard someone exiting through a broken window on the side of the residence. Officers shined their flashlight in the direction of the broken window and located a suspect who immediately fled the scene on foot. After a short chase, officers caught the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Jose Villagomez, in the 1500 block of Bluff.

Villagomez told officers that he and a friend had broken the window to gain entry into the residence so they could smoke marijuana. He advised officers that the friend, 17-year-old Daniel Le, was still inside when he exited the window and ran. Officers found a subject who identified himself as Daniel Le in the 1200 block of 16th Street.