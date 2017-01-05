Two Arrested in Wichita Falls After Police Seize Substantial Amount of Meth

Two people are behind bars on drug charges after a routine traffic stop in Wichita Falls on Wednesday, January 4.

At about 1:25 a.m., Wichita County Deputy Amanda Price pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Polk and 10th and discovered 16.8 grams of Methamphetamine and $399.05 in cash in the car.

The driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Sara Marie Green, and the passenger, 38-year-old Donald Ray Flickinger, were both placed under arrest and charged with possession of a controlled substance PG1 over four grams under two grams.

Green was also charged with an outstanding warrant for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

As of Thursday, both Green and Flickinger remain in the Wichita County jail with bonds set at $25,000 and $20,000, respectively.