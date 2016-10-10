Wichita Falls Police Investigating Double Homicide, Victims Identified

According to Wichita Falls police, the bodies of two men were discovered Monday morning inside a Wichita Falls home.

Police responded to a check welfare call in the 1300 block of North 3rd Street around 11:30 am. Upon arrival, police found one of the windows on the back of the home was broken and they could see one man lying on the ground. When police entered the home, they found a second man lying on the floor.

Both victims appear to have died of gunshot wounds.

According to TRN, police are investigating the incident as a double homicide and are searching for a suspect seen driving east form the crime scene in a red vehicle.

Family members of the victims have identified them as Samuel Rankin and David Phillips, Jr.