Two Deaths Reported This Year at Rednecks with Paychecks Festival

A 34-year-old man from Corinth has died in yet another ATV accident at the popular Rednecks with Paychecks off-road festival.

Jeff Sawyer obituary (Denton Chronicle)

Jeff Sawyer was reportedly driving a 4-wheeler up a hill side at around 10:00 pm Saturday (5/7) at the event near Saint Jo, Texas. The vehicle flipped over backwards as Sawyer was driving up the hill. An unidentified passenger on the vehicle with Sawyer was thrown off and apparently suffered only minor injuries. Sawyer was being taken to a Fort Worth area hospital by helicopter but died en route.

Stephanie Baldridge obituary (Greenwood Funeral Homes)

On March 12 of this year, a 30 year-old Crowley woman died when the ATV she and her husband were riding in became stuck in the mud on a downhill run.

According to the Gainesville Register, Stephanie Elise Baldridge and her husband, Charles Baldridge, were both ejected. Charles suffered only minor injuries. The ATV rolled over Stephanie and she died a short time later at Muenster Memorial Hospital. An autopsy revealed her cause of death to be blunt force injury.

Montague County Sheriff Paul Cunningham told the Gainesville Register his officers were not immediately alerted to the incident that claimed Stephanie Baldridge’s life.