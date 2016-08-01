Two Dogs Steal a Car for a Joyride but Instead Crash into a WalMart [VIDEO]



When an elderly woman left her dogs in the car with the engine running, she thought she was doing the right thing. The woman didn't want her dogs to overheat while she was shopping inside of a Walmart in Wayne, West Virginia. The dogs decided that waiting patiently in the vehicle was not what they wanted to do.

WSAG reports that a woman was standing in front of the Walmart when she saw the vehicle slowly moving towards her. She thought it was a friend playing a trick on her, but soon realize she was wrong and got out of the way. The car continued in the direction and ran into the building.