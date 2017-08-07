Two East Texas Boy Scouts Killed During Boating Accident on Lake O’ The Pines

Texas Game Wardens are investigating a possible electrocution on a sail boat that killed two boy scouts and injured one from Hallsville, Texas.

Boy Scout Troop 620 was on a weekend outing at Lake O’ The Pines near Avinger, TX when investigators believe a boat carrying three scouts, aged 18, 16, and 11, collided with an overhead transmission power line, possibly electrocuting those on board. According to a press release, Game Wardens discovered the 18-year-old on the boat and the 16-year-old in the water a short distance away, both dead and having suffered severe injuries. The 11-year-old was found unresponsive in another boat being given CPR by witnesses. All three boys were wearing life-vests when they were found, and the survivor was transported to Louisiana State University Medical Center.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s statewide boating accident reconstruction and mapping team continues to investigate incident.