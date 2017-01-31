Police in Raleigh, NC detained five students and at least one remains in jail after one of them passed a handgun to another student.

According to WRAL, 17 year-old Franklin Castillo-Diaz obtained the gun from another student and then gave it to 17 year-old Elsy Diaz-Quintanilla.

Castillo-Diaz is from Honduras. Diaz-Quintanila is from El Salvador. Both are in the country illegally. The Department of Homeland Security has begun proceedings to have both deported.