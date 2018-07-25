Two Major Brands Pull Products on Salmonella Scare

Another salmonella warning has come out, affecting two very popular cracker brands sold all over the U.S.

Fox News reports the Pepperidge Farm products company has issued a recall on some of their famous Goldfish Crackers after being notified by a vendor of possible salmonella contamination.

A press release from the company stated that the recall was “out of an abundance of caution”. Though no illnesses have been reported, a supplier notified them that a batch of whey powder used in the production of the product may have been contaminated.

Four flavors have been recalled:

Goldfish Recall (Pepperidge Farm)

Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar; Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion; Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar, and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar with Pretzel

And Mondelēz Global has recalled certain Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and some of their Ritz Bits products over concerns about possible salmonella contamination in whey as well.

While no complaints of any illness have been reported, the company said they, too, are issuing the recall as a precaution.

The recalled product list includes Ritz Bits cheese cracker sandwiches and mixed cookie and cracker variety packs.

Ritz recall

See the full list of Ritz product recalls here .

If you have any of these products in your pantry, you are advised to either throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.