Two New Restaurants Opening Soon in Downtown Wichita Falls

Wichitans will soon have two new dining options downtown.

The Ganache Company recently announced the Grand Opening of The Karat Bar and Bistro and Ganache To-Go in downtown Wichita Falls. Both will open their doors to the public for lunch on Friday, December 8. The two eateries are located in the historic Zales building at 800 Ohio.

Karat Bar and Bistro is a throwback to the era of the original Zales Jewelry Store. The restaurant will feature locally sourced made from scratch food as well as prohibition-style cocktails and an international wine list. Diners will be able to enjoy an elevated dining experience that is accessible to everyone. Reservations are recommended, and customers will soon have the ability to make reservations online.

Ganache To-Go will offer those who live and work downtown a quick option for pick-up orders. The menu includes favorites from the original Ganache Cupcake Lounge, but has been expanded to include cakes and cookies.