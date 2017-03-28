Two Vehicle Accident on I-44 Sends One to the Hospital [PHOTOS]

Officials on the scene say one truck, pulling a large trailer, crashed through the guardrail on southbound I-44. Nearly 300 feet of guardrail were damaged. The truck and trailer rolled, but the driver was not seriously injured.

The second truck went through the guardrail just ahead of where the first truck crashed. That truck also rolled over. According to the Burkburnett PD, that driver also escaped serious injury. One person was transported to United Regional, but it's not clear if he was one of the drivers or a passenger in one of the vehicles. That individual was up and walking around prior to being transported to the hospital.