TxDOT Announces the ‘Don’t Mess With Texas’ Scholarship

Funding for college can be a major challenge for both parents and students alike. That's why I was glad to hear about the TxDOT Don't Mess With Texas Scholarship.

From TxDOT:

Presented in partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, the Don’t Mess with Texas Scholarship contest will award one $6,000 scholarship and two $2,000 scholarships in June. The scholarships recognize the achievements of high school seniors who take a leadership role in preventing litter in their schools and communities while working to build awareness for the Don’t mess with Texas initiative.

The scholarship opportunity is open to all Texas high school seniors in public, private or home schools who will be attending a college in Texas in the next academic year.

Visit dontmesswithtexas.org to apply for the scholarship. Applications must be received by online submission or postmarked by 5 p.m. April 20, 2018.