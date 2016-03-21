U.S. 287 Collision Leaves One Dead

One man is dead following a collision between a pickup truck and a semi on US 287 North at Harrold.

The accident occurred at around 8:45pm Sunday. According to Texas DPS, a 2012 Chevy pickup was traveling north on 287 and ran under the trailer of a 2004 Peterbilt 18 wheeler which was turning into the Harrold truck stop from a crossover.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18 wheeler was not injured. The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of his family. The accident remains under investigation.