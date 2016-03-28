U.S. Capitol Placed on Lockdown After Gunfire Erupts, Police Officer Shot [VIDEO, PHOTOS]

The U.S. Capitol Complex was placed on lockdown and staff and visitors were told to "shelter in place" around 2:40 p.m. Monday after a report of shots fired.

Police are now reporting that a Capitol police officer has shot a gunman inside the U.S. Capitol. The shooting reportedly took place when a man pulled out a gun after setting off the metal detectors at the entrance to the Capitol Visitors Center.

The U.S. Capitol police officer was also shot in the exchange, however, he suffered no serious injuries. A female bystander was also reportedly injured by flying shrapnel during the gunfire.

The "shelter in place" has since been lifted at the U.S. Capitol.