Lynelle Cantwell wouldn't stoop down to the level of her classmates.

The Canadian Cantwell, a senior Holy Trinity Regional High in Newfoundland, recently found out she was among a few students named in an "ugliest girl" contest some of their classmates were holding online. Instead of getting mad, though, she used the power of words.

Cantwell told the Globe and Mail , "It tore me apart on the inside a little bit."

Her post quickly went viral and loads of people commented to show Lynelle their support. Lynelle is keeping a steady head on her shoulders throughout the experience and knows it says more about the classmates who chose to pick on her. "I know that sometimes when you do stuff like this to people it’s because you are either not confident in yourself or you have a bad home life," she said.