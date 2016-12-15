Ugly Christmas Sweater Selling for a Very Unfestive $30,000

This ugly Christmas sweater comes with an even uglier price tag.

Tipsy Elves is selling what it's dubbed the "world's most expensive ugly Christmas sweater." It costs $30,000, which means, that if the gaudiness of the top doesn't make your jaw drop then the bill certainly will. It also means it's bumped this silly rock to second place in the battle for most ridiculous Christmas gift.

Tipsy Elves

Why exactly does this sweater cost so much? The item's description clues us in:

Tipsy Elves has teamed up with Swarovski to bring you the world's most expensive ugly Christmas sweater! This sweater is made with 24,274 individually placed Swarovski crystals and took 52 hours to create. Make history by purchasing this once in a lifetime collector's item, and become the owner of this record setting sweater."

Nearly 25,000 crystals or not, a sweater for $30,000 seems more than just a wee bit excessive, no? And all those crystals make it a bad idea to toss into the wash and maybe even worse to bring the dry cleaner, who could take a few for himself. Maybe you'd be better served getting one of the other ugly Christmas sweaters for sale on the site.