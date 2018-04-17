United Regional Hospital Staff Find Fetus in Laundry Department

Early Tuesday morning, a fetus was found by United Regional staff in a dirty linen cart.

As reported by KAUZ , United Regional's Manager of Marketing and Communications, Lynn Weisen, issued a statement confirming the incident and WFPD's investigation, but refrained from providing any further details,

This morning at approximately 5:45 a.m., a fetus was found in a linen cart in the Laundry Department. United Regional Security immediately notified the Wichita Falls Police Department (WFPD) and detectives arrived on the scene shortly thereafter to begin an investigation. We respect and value the investigative process and are working closely with the WFPD. Therefore, it is not appropriate for us to disclose any additional details. We are saddened by the situation and are doing everything we can to help those involved.