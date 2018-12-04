USPS to Take Federal Holiday on Wednesday in Honor of President Bush
Regular mail delivery will be suspended this Wednesday.
The U.S. Postal Service made the decision to suspend deliveries after President Trump declared it a federal holiday to honor President George H.W. Bush during the national day of mourning for the 41st president.
USPS offices and retail services will be closed as well. However, some packages will be delivered in order to not disrupt operations during the busy holiday season.