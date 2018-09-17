Video Appears to Show Weather Channel Reporter Faking Being Pushed by Wind

And the Oscar for best performance during Hurricane Florence goes to…

Weather Channel reporter Mike Seidel was the butt of jokes over the weekend after the above video started making the rounds.

In the video, he appears to be struggling against the wind when all of a sudden, a couple of dudes in the background just stroll right past without having any problems walking.

The Weather Channel has since issued a statement saying he was struggling because the grass was wet, while the two guys were walking on concrete (even though one of the guys in the video clearly steps onto the grass). They also note that he was exhausted from working long hours.

Not sure I’m buying it, though – whadaya think?