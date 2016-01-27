A new video is trying to educate people that women are more than sexual beings.

It sounds obvious, but as this clip proves, it isn't. The NSFW video (some of the language is rough), the brainchild of ad executive Madonna Badger, was created as part of the #WomenNotObjects campaign. It points out all the degrading sexual imagery women are associated with in advertising

The idea for the video came about when Badger Googled "objectification of women" and stumbled onto a rabbit's hole worth of material in which women were sexualized in many ads.

Badger, who was behind the popular Calvin Klein ads in the '90s with Mark Wahlberg and Kate Moss, says she's partly to blame for the way things have moved, noting, "If I said I never did it, I would be a liar."