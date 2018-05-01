Video Shows Robbery Suspect Taken Down By Cowboy and Deli Worker

This cowboy wasn't having any part of getting robbed at a convenience store in northern Mexico on Monday.

News4SanAntonio.com shared the story, and we found the video on the BBC's YouTube channel. The footage shows all hell breaking loose when a good Samaritan steps up to stop a crime in Monterrey, Mexico. Luckily the man in the cowboy hat is able to quickly disarm the thief before wrestling him off to the back of the store.