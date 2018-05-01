Video Shows Robbery Suspect Taken Down By Cowboy and Deli Worker
This cowboy wasn't having any part of getting robbed at a convenience store in northern Mexico on Monday.
News4SanAntonio.com shared the story, and we found the video on the BBC's YouTube channel. The footage shows all hell breaking loose when a good Samaritan steps up to stop a crime in Monterrey, Mexico. Luckily the man in the cowboy hat is able to quickly disarm the thief before wrestling him off to the back of the store.
The robber gets away from the man in the cowboy hat and then tries to escape from the convenience store. He was tackled a second time and held until the authorities could arrive.