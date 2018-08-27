Did you ride in the Hotter’N Hell Hundred last weekend? Were you one of the small army of volunteers that make this event happen? Then you may find yourself in this video!

The forecast was for a high around 101 with gusty winds from the south and that’s pretty much what we got for the 37th annual event. From Pyro Pete at the Starting Line to the passing out of the finisher’s medals at Finish Line Village in downtown Wichita Falls, thousands of riders had a good time. Except for the parts when they had to turn into that crazy wind! After their ride, many of the participants enjoyed live music from Downtown Royalty, Ally Venable, and No Limits. Others wandered back inside the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall to browse for bargains and enjoy the air conditioning.

Congratulations to everyone who rode, and thank you to everyone who volunteered their time, we hope you got some rest afterward because next year’s Ride is only 52 weeks away!

And a big thank you to The Downtown Royalty Band from Wichita Falls for the awesome song "The Punch" featured in our Hotter'N Hell video above. Get it on iTunes.