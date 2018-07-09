Ledy Snyder: EPPD had every right to react the way he did by pointing gun at kids. He is trained to protect himself from anything and anyone. Having asked the kids several times to back up, by them continuing to approach him, he doesn't know what the possibilities could have been.

Bonnie Jacquez: Theses kids could have easily taken him down and grabbed his gun and it could have had a very sad ending. Officer's actions very justified

Peggy Ligner: Pointing guns at children, even smart mouthed ones is not proper policing. This is not how to react to a situation. I know we don't see the whole situation but the police seem to be escalating things.

Teresa Callan: those kids and that mom are disgusting and should be shamed for their behavior !!! Those aren't sweet little kids; those kids are a few years away from a life in the penitentiary thanks to weak adults like the mom

Kelsie Vasquez: What is the matter with y’all. This is a trained police officer pulling a gun on CHILDREN. It doesn’t matter if they are “disrespectful” they’re kids and should never have been put in that kind of danger. This officer should be fired immediately.