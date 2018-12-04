Vote For Miracles for Wichita Falls CMN Hospital Now!

Statistics show that a child enters a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital every 62 minutes, and Vote For Miracles is a great way to make sure the CMN hospital in Texoma has the funding it needs. If your child ever needs urgent medical care you quickly realize how important and helpful it is to have one of these specialized hospitals nearby. Not only is it harder to get a child to explain exactly how they feel, but all of the equipment needed to diagnose and treat them has to be built on a smaller scale. Everything from gowns and blood pressure cuffs to casts to surgical supplies. This contest, organized by America’s Credit Unions, will deliver $100,000 to the local children’s hospitals that care for them.

Here in Wichita Falls we’re fortunate that United Regional Health Care System is a CMN hospital and right now you can vote online to provide funding to URHCS from CO-OP Financial services on behalf of America’s Credit Unions.

It’s simple, just go to VoteForMiracles , choose your state, your credit union - here in Wichita Falls that would be Texoma Community Credit Union - vote, and you're done. You can vote once each day through December 18th and help support what the Children’s Miracle Network does right here in Wichita Falls.