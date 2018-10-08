‘Walking Dead’ Star Scott Wilson Dead at 76

Scott Wilson, a veteran actor who in recent years appeared as a series regular on The Walking Dead, died Saturday, October 6, after a battle with cancer. He was 76.

The show’s official Twitter account shared a statement about Wilson’s passing. It reads, “We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!”

The show's network, AMC, also released an official statement, expressing their love for Wilson and the gratitude for having him on the show.

The actor appeared on The Walking Dead from 2011 to 2014, with his character being killed off in the fourth season.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that at New York Comic-Con, showrunner Angela Kang mentioned he would reprise his role on the show for its ninth season on the day of his passing, before the news broke. Kang has yet to reveal how big his character’s return would be in the storyline and how many episodes he’d appear in.

Besides his role in Walking Dead , Wilson appeared in over 50 movies, including The Aviator, G.I. Jane, Pearl Harbor, The Last Samurai , and more. He also had a recurring role in Netflix’s original series The OA .