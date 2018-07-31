Wally the Duck Floating Exhibit Unveiled by the City of Wichita Falls

Get a load of the latest work from local artist Ralph Stearns.

Even though Ralph has blessed Wichita Falls with many cool murals over the years, Parks Superintendent Terry Points admitted the city was skeptical when he first approached them with his idea of creating a giant floating duck.

But, as you can see in the below video, Wally the Duck turned out pretty freakin’ cool and is sure to draw in plenty of admirers.

Wally is on display at South Weeks Pond on Southwest Parkway next to the YMCA.