While not exactly Cybertronian like Optimus Prime , Walmart's next-generation delivery vehicles do look suitably futuristic.

Known as WAVE (Walmart Advanced Vehicle Experience), these trucks were redesigned from the wheels up to be more fuel efficient and better at hauling cargo than a standard semi. They can run on almost any fuel known to man, save for nuclear power, and cab even go electric in an emergency.

But the biggest difference in WAVE is the cab where the driver sits. Instead of sitting to the left like in a standard vehicle, the driver is positioned in the center of the truck, behind a huge bank of programmable, touch-screen controls.

There's no word on when WAVE is set to become part of Walmart's official fleet, but we'd sure love to see these amazing vehicles transform and roll out !