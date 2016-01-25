Warrant Yields Drugs, Arrests in Wichita Falls

At around 9:00 am Monday, Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT and OCU (Organized Crime Unit) served a narcotic search warrant at a residence at 2712 Baltimore. The suspects named in the warrant were 23 year-old Cox and 23 year-old Jonathan Torresillas.

The search yielded approximately 2 grams of Hash oil and just less than 2 ounces of marijuana. CPS also responded to the scene. Cox and Torresillas were arrested and transported to the Wichita County Jail.