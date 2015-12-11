Watch a Man Sing His Way Out of a Ticket

We've all heard people talking their way out of getting a ticket, but a man in Florida did one better.

Meet T.J. Bristol, who was stopped for failing to wear a seatbelt in Orange County. He managed to avoid getting a ticket by singing to officers .

And because this is the 21st century, he recorded the encounter and uploaded it to Facebook. Bristol told police he was a gospel singer, so they him to belt out a tune, which he happily did.

The police were so impressed they also posted the moment on Facebook:

Bristol was overjoyed by the experience. "I loved it because it brought us together...and both of us left smiling, and they made my day out there," he said.

Now, excuse us while we go sign up for voice lessons.