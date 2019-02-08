An inmate attempting to escape from jail earlier this week fell from a ceiling.

Reportedly the dummy - I'm sorry, inmate - locked himself in a medical room this past Monday.

When officers finally got access to the room, they discovered the inmate had escaped through the ceiling.

The inmate, 28-year-old Blaze Ayers, made his way into the ceiling and, after moving around, eventually fell through a ceiling tile and onto the floor of the jail's booking area.

After he fell, officers "blazed" Blaze with a stun gun.

Jail officials say Blaze caused extensive damage to the ceiling. He did some damage to himself too, and was treated for his injuries and then charged with attempting to escape and criminal mischief.

Tack on a charge of being a dummy while you're at it!

