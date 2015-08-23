Watch ‘Family Feud’ Contestant Butcher One Very Simple Word

Ready for a game show blooper? Of course you are.

On a recent episode of Family Feud, the question "What in the ocean reminds you of YOUR boss?" came up.

Shark, whale -- those seem obvious, right? And maybe they were already taken, which is why this woman's answer was -- how do we put this? -- hilarious.

Her "swordfish" response was "swo" bad that host Steve Harvey had to step in and give her a pronunciation lesson.