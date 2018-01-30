Watch President Trump’s First State of the Union Address

President Donald Trump will give his first State of the Union address at 9 p.m. Eastern time tonight. You can watch it here:

This also will be the first time the State of the Union address will be streamed via Twitter. Watch that steam and follow along with related Tweets here:

Expected in attendance during the State of the Union address are several "special guests" of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

According to a press release from the White House , these guests include a Marine injured in Iraq who later reenlisted, a welder from Ohio who became a first-time homeowner in 2017 and the founder of the Cajun Navy who aided those affected flooding in Louisiana in 2016 and Hurricane Harvey in Texas last year.