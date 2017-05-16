Watch the Student-Produced Documentary Featuring MSU’s ‘Mr. Midwestern’

You’ve probably seen Leroy McIlhaney around town at some point. He’s usually riding his bike with trailer in tow and he’s almost always decked out in the maroon and gold of his beloved MSU Mustangs.

But what you probably didn’t know (at least I didn’t) is just how involved he is with the MSU athletic department. And here’s the thing – Leroy has never been paid for all the hard work and long hours he puts in because he’s not an employee of the university. Simply put, he does it out of the goodness of his heart.

‘Mr. Midwestern’ is the heartwarming story of one of MSU’s most beloved and thanks to the students who produced the documentary, everyone now knows why.