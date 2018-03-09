Watchdog Group Wants Federal Probe Into Porn Actress Payment

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nonprofit watchdog group has asked the Justice Department and Office of Government Ethics to investigate whether a secret payment to an adult film actress made prior the 2016 presidential election violated federal law because Donald Trump did not list it on his financial disclosure forms.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington lodged the complaint on Thursday. They say Trump attorney Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment may have been a loan to Trump, and if so, needed to be disclosed.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers questions during a briefing at the White House on March 7, 2018 in Washington, DC. Sanders answered a range of questions related to recently announced trade tariffs, allegations by porn star Stormy Daniels and continued resignations by members of the White House staff. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)