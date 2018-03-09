Watchdog Group Wants Federal Probe Into Porn Actress Payment

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 27: Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels attends the 2018 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nonprofit watchdog group has asked the Justice Department and Office of Government Ethics to investigate whether a secret payment to an adult film actress made prior the 2016 presidential election violated federal law because Donald Trump did not list it on his financial disclosure forms.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington lodged the complaint on Thursday. They say Trump attorney Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment may have been a loan to Trump, and if so, needed to be disclosed.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers questions during a briefing at the White House on March 7, 2018 in Washington, DC. Sanders answered a range of questions related to recently announced trade tariffs, allegations by porn star Stormy Daniels and continued resignations by members of the White House staff. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has claimed that the payment was part of a hush agreement to ensure she didn't share details of an affair she had with Trump. Cohen has said he paid Clifford out of his own pocket and denied being reimbursed.

Filed Under: Donald Trump
Categories: National News, Politics
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top