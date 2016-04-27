You won't be purple with envy over this tribute to Prince .

Weathermen from all over the U.S. have showed their respect to the late singer in their forecasts with all sorts of puns. And by "all sorts of puns," we mean they went heavy on the "Purple Rain" references. Like, really heavy. The connection between irrigation and what is arguably his most well-known song was just too tempting to pass up.

Fret not, though. Several of his other songs also got shout-outs, most notably "Little Red Corvette" and "Let's Go Crazy."

And "Raspberry Beret" was not exempt, either, although we must say we are disappointed no one thought to say "Raspberry Beret of sunshine." It just seemed so darned obvious if there was a forecast with clear skies in it.