UPDATE 12/10/18: Lawton Police confirm the victim of an early morning shooting on December 9 has died. No further details have been released.

Original story:

KSWO reports that Lawton Police are investigating a shooting in the city in the early morning hours on Sunday.

BCFC

Police were called to the scene near SW Bishop and SW Oklahoma Ave. just after midnight Sunday. The unidentified victim was transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries. A witness was taken in for an interview. No further details have been released.