Welfare Check Near Iowa Park Leads to Arrest in Wichita Falls

An extensive search of a local lake for a missing woman ends in an arrest.

The search began as a welfare check call from the Iowa Park Police Department. IPPD contacted the WCSO to check on a woman at Lake Buffalo at around 11:30 pm. The woman’s car was found on the west side of the lake at the boat ramp. Deputies discovered the woman’s personal belongings were inside the locked vehicle.

Footprints were found leading to the water’s edge indicating the woman may have gone into the water. Humvee’s and ATV’s were deployed around the lake area to search and Texas Game Wardens were called in to search the lake by boat.

Buffalo Lake-Google Maps

The woman apparently had a cell phone and eventually, deputies made contact with her, at which time she informed deputies she was lost somewhere around Lake Buffalo. At around 2:30 am, deputies found out through a third party that the woman was actually at a home in Wichita Falls.

Deputies were directed to a home on Van Buren and located Laura Mae Day, also known as Laura Kiren. Day was arrested and charged with public intoxication. The investigation is ongoing and other charges are pending.