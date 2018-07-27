Wendy’s is Giving Away Free Chicken Tenders Today, But Only if You Have the Password

Today is National Chicken Tenders Day (because why not) and Wendy's is celebrating by giving away free chicken! But first, you'll need the secret password.

In order to get your free 2-piece chicken tenders just visit your local restaurant and give the password: 'Winner, winner, chicken tender," Wendy's said in a Tweet this morning.

According to People, Wendy's dropped about $30 million on changes to improve the taste and quality of their chicken. “After two years of perfecting our new Chicken Tenders and Side of S’Awesome sauce, we knew we had a winner," said Wendy's Kurt Kane, Wendy’s Chief Concept and Marketing Officer.

This free chicken tenders deal is good today (7/27) only while supplies last.