As with most unfortunate news, this one comes to us abruptly with no warning. The great Wes Craven, the legendary horror filmmaker who brought us films such as A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream, has died at 76. Craven had been battling brain cancer and passed away in his home in Los Angeles.

As reported and confirmed by various outlets and sources, Craven died in his home after struggling with brain cancer. Craven is best known for his work in horror, writing and directing classics like A Nightmare on Elm Street, making the villainous Freddy Krueger into a household name and enduring horror icon.

Craven is also well-known for his earlier cult horror classics like The Last House on the Left, and continued working well into the ‘90s and and ‘00s with films like Scream (which spawned three sequels) and the 1999 drama Music of the Heart. The filmmaker recently signed an overall television deal with Universal Cable Productions, which included a TV series adaptation of his ‘80s horror film The People Under the Stairs.