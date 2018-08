Yep, as you can see in the pictures, trampolines caused some of the the power outages in West Odessa yesterday.

According to NewsWest 9 , the trampolines went airborne during the high winds caused by thunderstorms in the area yesterday.

The trampolines damaged some lines and caused only part of the power outage that effected over 4,000 people in West Odessa.

Power was restored last night.