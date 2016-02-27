New Worm Lizard Species Found in West Texas

A new species of an extinct worm lizard has been discovered in West Texas.

The Daily Texan reported the newly-discovered worm lizard was named solastella cookei, which is Latin for Lone Star Lizard. Not a bad name.

According to The Daily Texan, the primary researchers on the project that resulted in the discovery of the species, Michelle Stocker and Edward Kirk, published a paper in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology about their discovery.

Kirk said the species likely lived 40 million years ago and is the first known worm lizard in Texas, and is related to a worm lizard from Florida. All I know, is it's pretty badass looking, although I would have totally dismissed it for a weird-shaped rock had I been the one to find it in the desert:

