WF Adult Literacy Council Book Fair This Weekend

It's here again! The Wichita Falls Adult Literacy Council's Book Fair !

If you love reading, this event is tailor made for you. I usually end up with a couple shopping bags full of books that I plan on reading, then when I'm finished I donate them to Goodwill or some other similar organization.

Here's how it works. The WFALC has gathered up thousands of used books in all genres and put them out for you to buy at incredible prices. Hard covers start at $2 and paperbacks at $1. By the end of the event the prices get even lower! If you've been to one of these before you know how many treasures you'll find.

If you've never been before, here are a couple tips. Bring a shopping bag or two; you'll need them to tote your new books home. Give yourself plenty of time; while the books are broken down by categories there are so many titles to browse through that you don't want to get in a hurry. And of course, be polite. I was reaching to check out a book in the sci-fi section one time and as I extended my arm someone else snatched up the whole flat of books and walked off with them leaving me standing open-handed. Don't do that.

The 19th Annual Wichita Falls Adult Literacy Council's Book Fair will be held at the MSU Sikes Lake Center, February 28th through March 2nd, the sneak preview is Thursday from 5 - 8 p.m. with a $10 entry fee, and the Book Fair is free to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

So many books, so little time.

Proceeds benefit the Wichita Falls Adult Literacy Council , empowering people to improve their individual literacy skills and promoting community awareness of literacy issues.