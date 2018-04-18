WFISD Seeks Community Input with Survey

The WFISD is working on a strategic plan. It's a good bet that sometime in the foreseeable future, the Wichita Falls ISD will have to make a decision on replacing one or more of the cities three high schools. Most likely, Wichita Falls High School and Rider will be considered for new facilities. Other campuses, from elementary to high school, will need upgrades and repairs. What you think is important. The WFISD is looking for input from the community on what you feel are critical needs, desires and expectations. They've put together a survey to gather the info. Please click the link below to see the survey.

WFISD Survey