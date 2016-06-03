Wichita Falls ISD Start and End Times For 2016-17 School Year Released [UPDATED]

The official start and end times for all Wichita Falls ISD schools have been released.

Earlier this year, the school board toyed with the idea of flipping the start times of elementary schools and high schools for the 2016-17 school year, and while that change did not happen, there have been some small changes made to the start and end times of elementary schools.

The changes were made so the school district can meet the 75,600 minutes of instruction required by the state. In order to meet that mandate, some schools had to add minutes to the end of the day or start the day earlier.

As for the different start and stop times for elementary schools, the district decided that having all elementary schools start at the same time could complicate busing because of the staggered bus route.

Here is the full list of WFISD start and end times for the 2016-17 school year:

Elementary

Brook Village: 8:15 am - 3:35 pm

Burgess: 8:15 am - 3:35 pm

Crockett: 8:15 am - 3:35 pm

Cunningham: 8:15 am - 3:35 pm

Fain: 8:15 am - 3:35 pm

Farris: 8:00 am - 3:20 pm

Fowler: 8:00 am - 3:20 pm

Franklin: 8:15 am - 3:35 pm

Haynes: 8:15 am - 3:35 pm

Jefferson: 8:15 am - 3:35 pm

Lamar: 8:15 am - 3:35 pm

Milam: 8:15 am - 3:35 pm

Scotland Park: 8:15 am - 3:35 pm

Sheppard: 8:15 am - 3:35 pm

Southern Hills: 8:15 am - 3:35 pm

Washington: 8:15 am - 3:35 pm

West Foundation: 8:15 am - 3:35 pm

Zundy: 8:15 am - 3:35 pm

Northwest: 8:00 am - 3:20 pm

Rosewood: 8:00 am - 3:20 pm

Junior High

Barwise: 7:45 am - 3:05 pm

Kirby: 7:45 am - 3:05 pm

McNeil: 7:45 am - 3:05 pm

High School

Hirschi: 7:45 am - 3:05 pm

Rider: 7:45 am - 3:05 pm

WFHS: 7:45 am - 3:05 pm

Denver: 8:00 am - 3:20 pm

Early Release Dates:

(Secondary schools release at 12:00 pm. Elementary schools release at 1:00 pm)

All Elementary: Oct 19, 2016 and Oct 20, 2016 (Parent Teacher Conferences)

All Secondary: Oct 6, 2016 (Parent Teacher Conferences)

All Schools: Dec 16, 2016 and May 26, 2017 (Last Day of Semester)

Click here to see the 2016-17 WFISD calendar.