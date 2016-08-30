Police Warn Residents to be on the Lookout for Counterfeit Bills in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls police are warning people to be on the lookout for counterfeit money that may be circulating throughout the town. Police say that counterfeit $20 bills have been appearing all over Wichita Falls.

On Saturday night (8/27) police were called to Discount World at 2702 Iowa Park Road around 6:45 p.m. KAUZ reports that two men had paid for their merchandise with counterfeit money. Police are still looking for the suspects who could face felony forgery charges. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

There are many ways to spot a counterfeit bill. The United States Secret Service says that an easy way is to hold it up to the light and look for a watermark. This should be visible from either side of the bill.

You can also look for the security thread which is embedded in all bills except 1s and 2s. This clear strip runs vertically in the bill and is inscribed with the denomination. The security thread also glows with a different color depending on the denomination when held to a UV light.

You can find more tips for identification of counterfeit bills at SecretService.gov.