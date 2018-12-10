WFPD Crime of the Week: Aggravated Robbery at S&L Beer and Wine

Crime Stoppers can use your help in solving an aggravated robbery that occurred on December 2nd.

At approximately 9:45 pm two suspects entered S&L Beer and Wine at 5001 Southwest Parkway.

One of the suspects was dressed in a black hoodie, dark pants and a phantom mask, carrying a semi-automatic pistol. The other suspect was clad in a dark-colored hoodie and dark pants, wearing a full-face mask with a skull on it.

The suspects got away with tobacco products and an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (880)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.