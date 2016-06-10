It’s Time for the 2nd WFPD Shoplifter Showcase of 2016

Ever since Texas changed their shoplifting prosecution laws , it’s meant a change to how often we get a new Shoplifter Showcase video from the Wichita Falls Police Department. Instead of a new video every month, they are now every three months.

Three months have passed since our last installment, and now it's finally time for our second Shoplifter Showcase of 2016. Take a look at who got arrested for shoplifting in Wichita Falls in March, April, and May.

Once again the WFPD proves that if you get caught shoplifting in Wichita Falls, they are going to make you famous.