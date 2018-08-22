What Are Texans and Oklahomans Buying Up at Walmart

Our Walmarts are always super busy. No wonder we have three of them all within a few miles of each other.

Looks like Walmart is trying to compete with Amazon nowadays with their new 2-day shipping option on some items. The bonus with Walmart, if you have a problem with that item, just take it back to the physical store. A lot of people are trying out the new 2-day shipping at Walmart and Business Insider noticed some trends.

Photo Courtesy of Walmart

You can check out all the states in the link above, but all we really care about is Texas and Oklahoma. Not shocked that Texas has something to do with drinking. Looks like people are buying up the Ozark Trail coolers and tumblers. The cups and coolers that somehow prevent ice from melting. I'm telling you, it's witchcraft in those cups.

Getty Images

For our neighbors to the north, they also have a drinking problem. Not alcohol though, coffee. Specifically Folgers Coffee. Is that the official coffee of Oklahoma? Looks like people are buying it up in bulk up there. The best part of waking up in Oklahoma is Folgers in your cup.