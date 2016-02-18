What Companies Send the Most Spam?

Spam is a nasty byproduct of the tech world we live in today. Now, we know which companies are the biggest culprits when it comes to sending these unwanted messages that people throw in the trash faster than you can say "Nigerian prince."

Unroll.me , an app that can help you unsubscribe from email lists, has released its own list of the 15 companies that sent the most spam in 2015. Spoiler alert: it's filled with sites you use and stores you shop.

1. Groupon – 388 emails sent on average per user

2. LivingSocial – 363 emails sent on average per user

3. Facebook – 310 emails sent on average per user

4. Meetup – 199 emails sent on average per user

5. J. Crew – 175 emails sent on average per user

6. Twitter – 173 emails sent on average per user

7. Victoria’s Secret – 160 emails sent on average per user

8. LinkedIn – 157 emails sent on average per user

9. Gilt – 155 emails sent on average per user

10. Kohls – 154 emails sent on average per user

11. Banana Republic – 145 emails sent on average per user

12. Gap – 139 emails sent on average per user

13. Old Navy – 137 emails sent on average per user

14. Bed Bath & Beyond – 135 emails sent on average per user

15. Target – 120 emails sent on average per user